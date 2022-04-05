Vishnu Vishal would be seen in the upcoming sports drama titled Gatta Kusthi that is written and directed by Chella Ayyavu. The actor is all set to wrestle with a twist in this upcoming bilingual movie. The film has been titled as Matti Kusthi in Telugu.

Watch The Title Look Motion Poster Of Gatta Kusthi Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)