The makers of Ghani have released the much-awaited track titled “Kodthe”. It’s a special number featuring Tamannaah Bhatia grooving to the tunes composed by Thaman S. The actress, dressed in a shimmery outfit, is seen flaunting her sexy dance moves. “Kodthe” has been crooned by Harika Narayan.

Watch The Video Of “Kodthe” Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)