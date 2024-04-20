Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's blockbuster Ghilli, directed by Dharani, is celebrating its 20th anniversary today, April 20. On the occasion, the hit Tamil language film was re-released in selected theatres across Tamil Nadu. Several videos of fans celebrating the movie have already surfaced online. Now, the film's lead actress, Trisha Krishnan, took to her social media to express her gratitude to the fans. Taking to her Instagram handle, Trisha Krishnan shared a couple of stills from Ghilli with Thalapathy Vijay and also shared clips of people celebrating the film inside the theatres during the re-release. She wrote, "If this is not coming full circle I don’t know what is. Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN. 2004-2024" Ghilli is the Tamil remake of the Telugu film Okkadu starring Mahesh Babu in the lead roles. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Trisha Krishnan Casts Vote in Chennai, Flaunts Her Inked Index Finger (Watch Video).

Check Out Trisha Krishnan’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)