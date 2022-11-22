HIT: The Second Case aka HIT 2 is the second installment in The HIT Verse. HIT 2 stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead. The former along with film’s producer Nani announced the trailer release date with a quirky video. Through the video they confirmed that the trailer of HIT 2 will be released on November 23. HIT 2 Teaser: Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Film Promises to Be a Spine-Chilling Crime Thriller.

HIT 2 Trailer Date Announcement

