HIT: The Second Case aka HIT 2 is all set to be released in theatres on December 2. The makers have dropped teaser of the film and it promises to be a spine-chilling crime thriller. The end of the teaser shows a scene of a gruesome murder of a young lady and Adivi Sesh’s character looks in total shock. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. HIT: The Second Case – Sequel to Adivi Sesh’s Action-Thriller Locks December 2 Release Date.

Watch The Teaser Of HIT 2 Below:

