Acclaimed Malayalam star, Innocent, passed away on Sunday (March 26) due to multiorgan failure and cardiac arrest. He was 75. As soon as this piece of sad news was out, many South celebs mourned the demise of the well-known actor. Even superstar Mohanlal penned a long note on Facebook remembering Innocent. "Wherever you are, you will still be here to run for anything," a part of his post reads. Innocent Dies at 75: This Viral Pic of Mammootty, Dileep, Kunchacko Boban From The Hospital Room Looking Crestfallen Will Break Your Hearts.

Mohanlal Mourns Innocent's Death:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)