After energetic number "Kaavaalaa", the makers of Jailer are all set to drop the preview of the film's second single today at 6 PM IST. Titled "Hukum", the powerful anthem is said to based on a man who is in jail and is longing for his freedom. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 10, 2023. Jailer Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Shows Fans Hookstep of ‘Kaavaalaa’ Song on Insta and Her Dance Moves Are Too Handle (Watch Video).

Jailer Song "Hukum" Preview Today:

