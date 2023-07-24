Superstar Shah Rukh Khan created a buzz among fans as he unveiled the intense first look of actor Vijay Sethupathi from their highly anticipated movie Jawan. Sharing the captivating poster on social media, Vijay can be seen sporting a fierce demeanor, complemented by sunglasses, adding an air of mystery to his character. Directed by Atlee, the film is set to hit theaters on September 7, 2023. Jawan: Makers Give Sneak- Peek of Vijay Sethupathi's New Poster From Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film (View Pic).

Check Out Vijay's First Look Here:

There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/BdD3OKttMZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)