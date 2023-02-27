K Viswanath, legendary filmmaker of Telugu Cinema, breathed his last on February 2. Hardly after a month of the legend’s demise, his wife Jayalakshmi passed away. Aged 86, she died on February 26 in Hyderabad. Pics of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan paying her visit during her final days have gone viral. K Viswanath Funeral: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani to Chiranjeevi Pay Last Tribute to Veteran Film Director.

K Viswanath’s Wife Jayalakshmi No More

Legendary Director K Viswanath gari wife Jayalakshmi (86) Garu passed away due to illness. Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/zdGsJ3tVV7 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) February 26, 2023

Pawan Kalyan

శ్రీమతి జయలక్ష్మి గారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలి - పవన్ కళ్యాణ్, అధ్యక్షులు జనసేన పార్టీ Janasena Chief #PawanKalyan condolences over the demise of Kalatapasvi K Viswanath gari wife Jayalakshmi garu.@PawanKalyan @JanaSenaParty pic.twitter.com/UVxVveZX0X — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) February 26, 2023

Chiranjeevi

Legendary Director K Viswanath gari wife Jayalakshmi (86) Garu passed away due to illness. Om Shanthi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iRffQAV5Yu — Shreyas Sriniwaas (@shreyasmedia) February 26, 2023

