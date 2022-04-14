The much-awaited glimpse of the song “Two Two Two” has been released on the occasion of Tamil New Year and it is a peppy number. This song from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal shows the film’s lead cast – Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu – flaunting their dance moves. The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and this peppy number (Tamil version) has been crooned by Anirudh Ravichander, Neeti Mohan and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Watch The Glimpse Of Two Two Two Below:

