Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal happens to be one of the most anticipated projects down South. This Vignesh Shivan directorial has Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Now, to create curiosity, the makers dropped a new poster today that see the trio recreating the titanic pose. The teaser of the movie releases on February 11 at 6 PM IST.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

