One of the most anticipated Indian films of 2024 is undoubtedly Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD. Boasting a stellar cast that includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, the film has already generated immense buzz. Recently, the film's editor, Vishal Kumar, participated in Q&A sesh wherein he answered a query related to film's VFX. When a user inquired about Kalki's VFX standards compared to other recent releases, Kumar's response hinted at his confidence in the film's visual effects. He stated, "It took us 10 years to research VFX like Avatar and Avengers. We will see the result of this in Kalki, this is not your Adipurush." Project K is Kalki 2898 AD! First Glimpse of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's Sci-Fi Fantasy Film Looks Promising (Watch Video).

Kalki Is Not 'Adipurush'!

