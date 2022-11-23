Kamal Haasan-starrer Swathi Muthyam and Sagara Sangamam are among his two best films that was helmed by K Viswanath. The actor-producer met the legendary filmmaker at his residence and even shared a picture on social media. While sharing it he captioned it as, “Met the master #k.viswanath sir at his home.Lots of nostalgia and respect !!” KH 234: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam Reunite After 25 Years Since Nayagan; Watch Announcement Video of Actor's 234th Film.

Kamal Haasan’s Meet Up With K Viswanath

