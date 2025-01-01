Happy New Year! As we embrace the arrival of 2025, celebrities across industries have been extending warm wishes to their fans. Renowned South Indian stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Dhanush and many more took to social media to share heartfelt messages, expressing their joy and optimism for the year ahead. These stars flooded their platforms with thoughtful notes, celebrating fresh beginnings and spreading positivity as they welcomed the New Year with their followers. The outpouring of love and hope is a beautiful start to the promising year ahead. Happy New Year 2025: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday and Other Celebs Wish Fans With Heartfelt Posts (View Pics & Videos).

Rajinikanth

Mohanlal

Happy New Year 🥳 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 31, 2024

Kamal Haasan

As we step into 2025, here's to owning our path and writing a better story. The new year isn’t just about time moving forward—it's about us moving forward, wiser, stronger, and ready to shape our own destinies. Let’s make it the year we turn our best dreams into reality. Happy… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 31, 2024

Dhanush

Happy New Year ❤️❤️! May we all thrive in greater harmony, peace, and positivity. Om Namah Shivaya 🙏🙏🙏. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 31, 2024

Jr NTR

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2025. May this year bring you joy and success. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 31, 2024

