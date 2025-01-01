Happy New Year! As we embrace the arrival of 2025, celebrities across industries have been extending warm wishes to their fans. Renowned South Indian stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Dhanush and many more took to social media to share heartfelt messages, expressing their joy and optimism for the year ahead. These stars flooded their platforms with thoughtful notes, celebrating fresh beginnings and spreading positivity as they welcomed the New Year with their followers. The outpouring of love and hope is a beautiful start to the promising year ahead. Happy New Year 2025: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday and Other Celebs Wish Fans With Heartfelt Posts (View Pics & Videos).

Rajinikanth

Mohanlal

Kamal Haasan

Dhanush

Jr NTR

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)