D Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. The 18-year-old from Chennai triumphed over China’s Ding Liren to claim this prestigious title. Following his remarkable victory, numerous celebrities took to social media to congratulate Gukesh on his achievement. Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and several others shared their excitement and pride in his success. Check out their heartfelt posts below: D Gukesh’s Mother Breaks Down in Tears After 18-Year-Old Lifts FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Trophy During Closing Ceremony (Watch Video).

Kamal Haasan Says ‘India Beams With Pride’

Mohanlal Praises Gukesh’s ‘Brilliance’

Chiranjeevi Can’t Keep Calm

Dhanush Describes Gukesh’s Win As ‘Incredibly Proud Moment’

Jr NTR Wishes Gukesh ‘Many More Victories’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)