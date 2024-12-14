D Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. The 18-year-old from Chennai triumphed over China’s Ding Liren to claim this prestigious title. Following his remarkable victory, numerous celebrities took to social media to congratulate Gukesh on his achievement. Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and several others shared their excitement and pride in his success. Check out their heartfelt posts below: D Gukesh’s Mother Breaks Down in Tears After 18-Year-Old Lifts FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Trophy During Closing Ceremony (Watch Video).

Kamal Haasan Says ‘India Beams With Pride’

History checkmated! Kudos to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest World Champion in chess history. India beams with pride! Overcoming the opponent’s advantageous white pieces in the final game, speaks volumes of our champions composure and fortitude. pic.twitter.com/zlwlRxH6cX — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2024

Mohanlal Praises Gukesh’s ‘Brilliance’

Heartiest congratulations to @DGukesh on an extraordinary triumph at the World Chess Championship! Your brilliance has rewritten history and made India proud. The youngest champion ever, a moment to cherish forever. pic.twitter.com/wEUBq7bZcv — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 13, 2024

Chiranjeevi Can’t Keep Calm

WOW!!!! Just WOW !!! My heart swells with pride Dear @DGukesh !!! 👏👏👏👏👏 What A Phenomenal Feat!! India is Absolutely Proud of you!! 🫡🫡18th World Chess Champion at the Age of 18 & Only The 2nd Indian in History!!!! Above ALL Becoming the Youngest World Champion EVER!!!! 😍… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 12, 2024

Dhanush Describes Gukesh’s Win As ‘Incredibly Proud Moment’

What an incredibly proud moment for India and moreover Chennai as Gukesh becomes the youngest World Chess Champion. Congratulations, You have inspired and made all of us very proud with this achievement.💥💥💥 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2024

Jr NTR Wishes Gukesh ‘Many More Victories’

A grand salute to @DGukesh, India's prodigy and the world's youngest chess champion. Here's to many more victories on your journey to greatness. Keep shining! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)