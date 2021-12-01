Kamal Haasan aka Ulaganayagan had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on November 22. Now, after several days of treatment and isolation the Makkal Needhi Maiam president has finally recovered from the deadly virus. In a recent statement released by the hospital he was admitted to reads "Mr. Kamal Haasan, who has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Center on 22nd November 2021 was Covid Positive. He had mild covid for which he was treated. He has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021."

Check Out The Statement Below:

#Ulaganaygan @ikamalhaasan has recovered from Covid and is allowed to return to work from Dec 4th.. #BiggBossReturns pic.twitter.com/h4iqsfhNIx — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)