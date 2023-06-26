Kannada star Suraj Kumar aka Dhruwan was rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru after he met with a road accident. Reportedly, he suffered major injuries and his right leg has been amputated below the knee in a life-saving surgery. As per reports, the accident took place at Mysuru-Gundlupet highway near Begur in Gundlupet taluk when the actor was riding his bike. Sharwanand Car Accident Update: Maha Samudram Actor Shares That He Is ‘Absolutely Safe’.

Suraj Kumar Injured in Road Accident:

Follow for more @thefilmycharcha Popular Kannada actor Suraj Kumar met with a major road accident on June 24 while he was riding his bike on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Begur in Bengaluru. Suraj, who is also known as Dhruwan, was rushed to a private hospital in Mysuru.… pic.twitter.com/tvpk7V2NA7 — The Filmy Charcha (@thefilmycharcha) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)