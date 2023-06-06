Shah Rukh Khan has fans across the globe and they all wait to catch a glimpse of King Khan. But what if you end up seeing his doppelganger? Well, a video has surfaced online that has left fans stunned. Featuring SRK’s lookalike Suraj Kumar in the actor’s 90s getup and doing his signature pose has left everyone stunned. The video has not just gone viral but many have even ended up calling him as ‘90s ka SRK’. Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike’s Video Dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Goes Viral; Watch the Video Here.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Suraj Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

Fans’ Reactions

Comments On Shah Rukh Khan’s Doppelganger Suraj Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram/@

