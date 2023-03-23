Dhanya Ramkumar, who is known for her works in Kannada Cinema, shared on social media that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. The Ninna Sanihake actress shared on Instagram, “Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I have recently tested positive for Covid-19. I am currentlt isolating and taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure that I recover as quickly and safely as possible.” She even urged everyone to take care of their health. Kirron Kher Tests COVID-19 Positive; Actress-BJP MP Shares Health Update on Twitter.

Dhanya Ramkumar Tests Positive For Covid

Dhanya Ramkumar (Photo Credits: Instagram/@dhanya_ramkumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)