Shilpa Shetty Kundra has joined the cast of Dhruv Sarja's KD - The Devil. Helmed by Prem, the new poster featuring the Bollywood actress sees her posing near a vintage car in a polka dot saree and glares giving '80s vibes. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt. Have a look. NBK108: First Look of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Next Helmed by Anil Ravipudi Out! (View Poster).

Shilpa Shetty in KD - The Devil:

DHRUVA SARJA PAN-INDIA FILM ‘KD’: SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA JOINS THE CAST... On the auspicious occasion of #GudiPadwa, #DhruvaSarja’s PAN-#India film #KD: The Devil announce a new entrant in the cast: #ShilpaShettyKundra… The film also stars #VRavichandran and #SanjayDutt. pic.twitter.com/QxXR6w4Bx6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2023

