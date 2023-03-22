On the occasion of Ugadi 2023, the first look poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna's next tentatively titled NBK108 has been unveiled by the makers today. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the posters sees the superstar in bearded look serving intense vibes. The title of the flick is yet not revealed. NBK108: Kajal Aggarwal Paired Opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in Anil Ravipudi’s Upcoming Film.

NBK108 First Look:

BALAKRISHNA - ANIL RAVIPUDI PROJECT: FIRST LOOK POSTERS… #FirstLook of #NandamuriBalakrishna from director #AnilRavipudi’s new film [#NBK108]… Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. pic.twitter.com/6zBqLnQpXv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2023

