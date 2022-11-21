Keerthy Suresh has shared some lovely pictures on Instagram from her visit to her ancestral home in Thirukkurungudi, a town in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district. The actress also revealed that she visited a temple there as well, that dates back to the eighth century. Keerthy Suresh Chills With Kalyani Priyadarshan, Parvathy and Others; Actress Shares Pics From the Get-Together!

Keerthy Suresh Visits Her Ancestral Home

