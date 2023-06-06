Kerala theatre owners are reportedly calling for strike against the early releases of films on OTT platforms. As per reports, the exhibitors would be closing down cinema halls on June 7 and 8 as a protest against early releases of films on the streaming giants. Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce Says Films To Be Premiered on OTT Platforms Only After 42 Days of Its Theatrical Release.

Kerala Theatre Owners Strike

BREAKING: #Kerala theater owners call for a strike on June 7th and 8th as a protest against early OTT releases..!! — AB George (@AbGeorge_) June 6, 2023

Kerala theatre owners are taking a strong stand against early OTT releases. As an initial step, all exhibitors will be closing their theatres for the next two days, June 7th and 8th. — Southwood (@Southwoodoffl) June 6, 2023

Refunds On Pre-Paid Tickets

Kerala theatres started to refund the ticket amounts to those who pre-booked tickets for June 7 and 8. — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) June 6, 2023

