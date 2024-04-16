KG Jayan, the legendary carnatic musician and singer, passed away at the age of 89. According to reports, he breathed his last at his home in Tripunithura, Ernakulam district, Kerala, early on Tuesday morning. Jayan, father to Malayalam film actor Manoj K Jayan, had been enduring health challenges and underwent several treatments for various ailments. Chandra Mohan Dies at 80; Veteran Telugu Actor Was Known for His Roles in Rangula Ratnam, Siri Siri Muvva, Desamuduru and More.

KG Jayan No More

Yesteryear Carnatic musician & music director #KGJayan (90) of the famous #JaiVijay twins passed away in Kerala. They have done a lot of melodies in Malayalam cinema of 1970’s & 80’s and hit Hindu religious cassettes. #KGJayan’s son is the famous actor Manoj K Jayan!#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/olnFSHOUox — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 16, 2024

