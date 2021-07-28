After Cold Case, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s yet another film Kuruthi is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on the auspicious occasion of Onam. The makers earlier decided to go for a theatrical release but then went the OTT way. Helmed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi releases on Amazon Prime Video on August 11.

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)