Maalavika Sundar, who shot to fame from the reality show Super Singer, has tied the knot with Ashwin Kashyap Raghuraman. It was just a few days ago when the playback singer had posted a picture with Ashwin in which the duo can be seen sharing a kiss and she had captioned the post, “Found the perfect love story at 33! My man @kashtagramm”. The couple who is said to be dating for a while now have tied the knot. The wedding ceremony took place in Chennai and the pictures have gone viral on the internet.

Maalavika Sundar And Ashwin Kashyap Raghuraman’s Pics

Happily Ever After Begins Here

Glimpses From Mehendi Ceremony

