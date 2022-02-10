Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Vikram and his son Dhruv in lead roles, Twitter has given a thumbs up to the film. The father-son rivalry in the film, the crisp writing and the plot has won everyone's heart on social media.

Check Out What People Have To Say About The Film:

Best Performance

Firey!

Word!

Indeed

More Love For The Film

Father-Son Duo Making Noises

No Nonsens Movie

Love For Karthik

A Good Watch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)