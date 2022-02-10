Karthik Subbaraj directorial Mahaan is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Vikram and his son Dhruv in lead roles, Twitter has given a thumbs up to the film. The father-son rivalry in the film, the crisp writing and the plot has won everyone's heart on social media.

Check Out What People Have To Say About The Film:

Best Performance

#Mahaan is a knock out punch from @karthiksubbaraj bro. A complete film where every craft excels🎉👍. The stylish & whacky rise of Gandhi Mahaan is lit🥳💥. Easily the best Performance of Chiyan vikram sir after Deiva Thirumagal & Dhruv is a Star in the making👌. Gobsmacked❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/1EkrmW0J73 — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) February 9, 2022

Firey!

Word!

#Mahaan stands up to it's name!! A series of extreme emotions, Solid dialogues, Superb story line, Gripping screenplay! @karthiksubbaraj you are the best! What a making, what a style, mind blown! Soulful music @Music_Santhosh Stunning cinematography #ShreeyasKrishna pic.twitter.com/BLzEzqa9ZR — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) February 10, 2022

Indeed

More Love For The Film

#Mahaan 1st half it's chiyaan's one man show !#Dhruv - #Vikram entry at interval block 🔥 ! — Sãñthösh Râj 🕉️🔱 (@Iamsantho) February 9, 2022

Father-Son Duo Making Noises

#Mahaan #ChiyaanVikram #DhruvVikram 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👍🏼🔥👍🏼🔥🔥🔥vikram he always mesmerised by his wonderful acting 🎭 the combo of both father and son 🔥🎭😍 pic.twitter.com/RhX9wZhUIC — jose subash (@JoseJosesubash4) February 9, 2022

No Nonsens Movie

REVIEW: #Mahaan - No nonsense movie. Interesting story, great execution. Funny, stylish and smart screenplay. #ChiyaanVikram is FANTASTIC as Gandhi Mahaan. Solid music & Noteworthy editing. The film keeps you hooked till the end. Whole cast shines. SUPERB WATCH (⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️) pic.twitter.com/0DrT4uNb7u — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) February 9, 2022

Love For Karthik

#Mahaan @karthiksubbaraj magic🔥 This CINEMA deserves theatrical release, Chiyaan never missed his roles Subtle references and details are pure Subbaraj mark Do give it a watch!#MahaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/Qk0fg1ElEq — Ponile Mowa (@ponilemowa) February 10, 2022

A Good Watch

#Mahaan Best output for Vikram in recent years 🔥🔥 Father nd son duo🔥🔥 Interval nd climax part👌👌 A good watch👌 pic.twitter.com/pjIZTGxnKY — Raviteja Reddy (@ravitejaredy) February 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)