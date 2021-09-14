Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to address the heinous crime that took place in Hyderabad's Singareni colony. He questioned if women in India are ever going to be safe after the news of a six-year-old girl's murder surfaced online.

Take A Look At His Tweet Below:

The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 14, 2021

