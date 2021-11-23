Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi had teamed up for the blockbuster Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Released in January 2020, it was the 41st highest-grossing film of that year worldwide. Today (November 23) the filmmaker celebrates his 39th birthday and Tollywood’s favourite hero has wished him with a super cool post. Sharing a BTS pic from the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru, actor Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the coolest directors I've worked with @AnilRavipudi!! Wishing you a tremendous year ahead!”

Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Post For Director Anil Ravipudi

Happy birthday to one of the coolest directors I've worked with @AnilRavipudi!! Wishing you a tremendous year ahead! :) pic.twitter.com/dqX5hKpgoi — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 23, 2021

