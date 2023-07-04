In a delightful moment for Mahesh Babu and his family, his daughter Sitara recently had a shining presence in the bustling streets of Times Square. The proud father couldn't contain his joy as Sitara's image illuminated the iconic location. Sharing his excitement, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram, expressing his heartfelt pride and love for his daughter. The captivating video capturing Sitara's Times Square appearance quickly garnered attention, with fans and followers showering the family with congratulatory messages. SSMB28: Mahesh Babu’s Film’s Title To Be Announced Today on Late Actor Krishna’s Birth Anniversary!

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

