Late actor Krishna is the father of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. On the occasion of the legendary actor’s birth anniversary today, his son would be paying him a special ode by announcing the title of his upcoming flick SSMB28. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the actor even dropped a new look from the upcoming high octane entertainer and mentioned in the caption, “Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna”. SSMB28 is all set to be released in theatres on January 13, 2024. SSMB28: Major Update on Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’ Film To Be Announced on May 31, Tweets Producer Naga Vamsi.

SSMB28 Title And Glimpse

LOCKED, LOADED & READY FOR BLAST! 🔥 #SSMB28#SSMB28MassStrike with title reveal 🤩 Remembering our Superstar Krishna garu on his Birth Anniversary! ✨ pic.twitter.com/GuswMhLbNj — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) May 30, 2023

Mahesh Babu In SSMB28

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)