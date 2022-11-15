The passing of Superstar Krishna has left his family, industry members and fans deeply saddened. Mahesh Babu’s father breathed his last on November 15. The Ghattamaneni family has issued statement informing fans about the demise of Krishna Garu. It read, “He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced.” Rajinikanth Mourns Superstar Krishna’s Death, Says ‘The Demise of Krishna Garu Is a Great Loss to the Telugu Film Industry’.

Ghattamaneni Family’s Statement On Superstar Krishna’s Death

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)