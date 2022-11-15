There are many celebs who have mourned the demise of superstar Krishna, who breathed his last on November 15 in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth too took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the veteran actor. He recalled working with the legendary Telugu actor in three films and mentioned in his post, “The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry.” RIP Superstar Krishna: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Condoles the Demise of the Veteran Actor, Tweets ‘You Will Live Forever in Our Memories’.

Rajinikanth’s Post Over Krishna Garu’s Death

The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry … working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family …may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 15, 2022

