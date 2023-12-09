Malayalam actors Jayaram and Parvathy’s daughter Malavika Jayaram got engaged to Navaneeth on December 7. The intimate affair saw families of the couple and close friends in attendance. Malavika took to Instagram to make official announcement of her engagement with the love of her life. She mentioned in the caption of her post, “A day Navaneeth and I will always be thankful for.” These pictures of the newly engaged couple prove that they are a match made in heaven. Malavika Jayaram Gets Engaged! Videos From Jayaram and Parvathy’s Daughter’s Intimate Engagement Ceremony Go Viral.

Malavika Jayaram And Navaneeth Engagement Photos

