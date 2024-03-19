Chidambaram's directorial venture, Manjummel Boys, continues its phenomenal run at the box office. After surpassing the Rs 180 crore mark just days ago, the film has achieved another historic feat – crossing the coveted Rs 200 crore mark globally. This makes Manjummel Boys the first-ever Malayalam film to enter the exclusive Rs 200 crore club, rewriting box office history for the South Indian film industry. The film, which released on February 22 in theatres, stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese among others in key roles. Manjummel Boys Hits Rs 200 Crore Worldwide; Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi-Starrer Becomes First Malayalam Film to Achieve the Milestone.

Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Ever

Previously, Jude Anthany Joseph's 2028 held the record with Rs 175 crore globally. Manjummel Boys has surpassed this by reaching Rs 200 crore and becoming the new champion.

Watch Manjummel Boys Trailer:

First Malayalam Film to Enter Rs 200 Crore Club

The phenomenal success of Manjummel Boys transcends mere box office numbers. By entering the prestigious Rs 200 crore club globally, the film has shattered longstanding records and established a new benchmark for Malayalam cinema.

First Malayalam Movie to Cross Rs 50 Crore in TN

Beyond its record-breaking global collection of Rs 200 crore, Manjummel Boys has also impressed audiences in Tamil Nadu. The film has become the first non-Tamil movie to surpass Rs 50 crore at the box office in the state, achieving this feat over 25 days. This is a significant milestone, demonstrating the film's crossover appeal and captivating story.

First Non-Tamil Movie To Reach Rs 50 Crore

Manjummel Boys has achieved a truly historic feat by becoming the first non-Tamil Indian movie, released without a dubbed Tamil version, to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. This achievement transcends mere commercial success; it's a testament to the film's universal storytelling.

In Karnataka Movie Earns Rs 10 Crore

The Malayalam survival drama Manjummel Boys continues its winning streak. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever globally and has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever released in Karnataka. The film has raked in over Rs 10 crore in the state, surpassing the previous record held by another Malayalam film, 2018, starring Tovino Thomas.

