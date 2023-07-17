The highly anticipated film Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has locked in its new release date. The makers revealed new posters for the movie and a new release date i.e. December 15, 2023, as this exciting project brings together the talented duo for the first time. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas has been shot in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, with a different set of supporting actors for each version. The Hindi version stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. The film also introduces the young talent Pari, alongside special appearances by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg. Merry Christmas First Poster Out! Sriram Raghavan's Film With Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to Arrive in 2023 (View Pic).

