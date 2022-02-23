Here's an update from Telugu movie Mishan Impossible starring Taapsee Pannu, Harsh Roshan, Bhannu Prakshan and Jayateertha Molugu, among others. Makers on February 23, unveiled a song named 'Yedhaam Gaalam' from the movie. The track looks beautiful as it starts with few animated scenes and then shows the actual footage of the number. The song has some nice beats. Taapsee Pannu Is All Set to Headline Upcoming Telugu Film 'Mishan Impossible'.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)