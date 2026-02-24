Dubai, February 24: The UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) has officially released a comprehensive unified academic calendar for the next three years, providing a long-term roadmap for public and private schools through 2029. Announced on February 23, the new schedule aims to enhance stability across the educational sector and allow students, parents, and faculty to plan several years in advance. A notable adjustment in the new framework is the standardisation of the winter break to three weeks, ensuring a consistent rhythm of study and rest across the 2026-2027, 2027-2028, and 2028-2029 academic cycles.

Unified Schedule and Core Dates

The approved calendar maintains the three-term structure but introduces more predictability regarding start dates and major holidays. For the upcoming three cycles, the academic year will consistently begin in the final week of August and conclude in late June or early July. IndiGo Travel Advisory: Severe Weather in UAE Affects Dubai-Abu Dhabi Flights, Long Delays and Extended Wait Times Likely.

The Ministry has mandated that all schools follow this unified timeline to ensure students complete the required 182 days of instruction. The schedule includes a mid-term break in October, a winter break in December, and a spring break in late March or early April.

Three-Year Academic Outlook for Schools in the UAE

The following table summarises the key milestones for the next three academic years as confirmed by the Ministry:

Academic Year Start Date Winter Break Spring Break End Date 2026–2027 Aug 31, 2026 Dec 14 – Jan 3 Apr 5 – Apr 11 July 2, 2027 2027–2028 Aug 30, 2027 Dec 13 – Jan 2 Mar 27 – Apr 2 June 30, 2028 2028–2029 Aug 28, 2028 Dec 11 – Jan 1 Mar 26 – Apr 1 June 29, 2029

Flexibility and Exceptions

While the calendar is unified, certain flexibilities remain for the private sector. Private schools not following the Ministry's curriculum are permitted to split the October mid-term break between October and February, provided the total does not exceed five school days. However, the Ministry clarified that these flexibilities do not apply to private schools in Sharjah, which operate under their own regulatory framework. Furthermore, private schools following the Indian, Pakistani, or Bangladeshi curricula - which typically begin their year in April - are exempt from this specific unified calendar and follow a separate schedule aligned with their respective national systems. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 24.

Operational Readiness and Stability

Officials stated that moving to a three-year planning cycle is a strategic decision to improve sector readiness and resource management. By fixing these dates, the government hopes to minimise the disruption caused by short-term changes and provide a sustainable framework that balances academic quality with social considerations. Schools have also been reminded that curriculum requirements and assessments must be conducted through the final week of each term to prevent "early departures" and ensure educational goals are fully met before breaks begin.

