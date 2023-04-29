The makers of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty dropped an update about the film on April 29 and it will surely excite fans. Well, as the teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty starring Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty is all set to release today at 6 PM IST. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared cool new poster from the romantic entertainer. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty to Play the Leads in The Upcoming Film (View First Look Poster).

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)