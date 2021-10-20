Mohandas, written and directed by Murali Karthick, stars Vishnu Vishal in the lead. The film is bankrolled by the actor under his home banner Vishnu Vishal Studioz. The second look of the actor has been released and it shows him in a killer avatar. He is seen holding a hammer that is all bloodied. The backdrop also mentions ‘cheers mate’ and even that’s written in all blood. Well, seeing this look of Vishnu his wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta commented saying, “Psycho Saiyaan”.

Vishnu Vishal In Mohandas:

Psycho Saiyaan 😛😛 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) October 20, 2021

