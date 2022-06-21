Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran recently met for a get-together and the outcome looks simply amazing. As PS took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mohanlal which is perfect. In the click, the Mollywood stalwarts can be seen smiling broadly and hugging each other. For the unaware, the two worked together recently in Bro Daddy. Bro Daddy Movie Review: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Family Entertainer Is Half-Amusing! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)