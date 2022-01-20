Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian, had released in theatres on December 24, 2021. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial emerged successful in terms of box office collection. The makers have confirmed that the film is now all set to be streamed on Netflix from January 21.

#SSRonNETFLIX

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)