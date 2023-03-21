Anil Ravipudi shared that Kajal Aggarwal is onboard as the leading lady opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in the upcoming film NBK108. The actress joined the sets of the film in Hyderabad on March 20. This is the first time that Kajal has collaborated with NBK for a film. NBK108: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Honey Rose Team Up Once Again After Veera Simha Reddy.

Kajal Aggarwal In NBK108

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)