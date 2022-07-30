Rima Kallingal is set to portray the character Bhargavi in Aashiq Abu’s film Neelavelicham. The upcoming movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko. Rima’s avatar exudes vintage vibes. This Malayalam film is all set to be released in December this year. Neelavelicham: Tovino Thomas Is Shrouded by Darkness in First Look Poster of His Next!

Rima Kallingal In Neelavelicham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashiq Abu (@aashiqabu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)