Jailer is the upcoming action thriller starring superstar Rajinikanth in the leading role. The film has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers have not just dropped pics of him with Rajinikanth, but also a BTS photo that shows him on the sets of Jailer. These photos of the filmmaker have taken internet by storm. Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals What Rajinikanth Gifted Her During the Shoot of Jailer.

#HBDNelsonDilipkumar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)