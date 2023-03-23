NTR 30 goes on floors from today with a massive muhurat puja in Hyderabad. Pics from event have already started surfacing online which sees the lead actors Janhvi Kapoor in saree and Jr NTR in attendance. In the photos, we also see SS Rajamouli making his presence felt at the ceremony. Have a look. NTR 30: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film to Go on Floors From March 23.

NTR 30 Muhurat Puja:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)