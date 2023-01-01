Jr NTR fans are in for a treat on the occasion of New Year 2023! The makers of NTR30 have announced that the actor’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva is all set to hit the big screens on April 5, 2024. The makers shared a poster of the action-thriller and also shared that the shooting of the film will commence from February. NTR 30: Anirudh Ravichander To Collaborate With Jr NTR on His Next Project (Watch Video).

NTR30 Release Date

