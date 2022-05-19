On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, Anirudh Ravichander announced his collaboration with the megastar. Sharing a video of his next film tentatively titled NTR 30, Ravichander expressed his excitement to be a part of this film which will be directed by Koratala Siva. RRR: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR To Re-Release in US Theatres on June 1 for a One-Night Event.

Watch The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)