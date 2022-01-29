Olivia Morris will be seen playing the character Jenny in the upcoming magnum opus RRR that stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in the lead. It is Olivia’s birthday today (January 29) and team RRR has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her.

HBD Olivia Morris

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)