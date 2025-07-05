MovieVerse Studios is set to unveil its new Telugu production, Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, with a vibrant animated intro teaser. The teaser introduces the two leads - Eesha Rebba as Kondaveeti Prashanti and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam as Ambati Omkar Naidu - showcasing glimpses of their journey from their first meeting to their wedding. However, this film is unlikely to be a bubbly love story if the stills of cockfights and the girl's hand stopping the man's punch are anything to go by. The teaser also confirms the release date, August 1, 2025. ‘Rakkayie’ Teaser OUT: Intense Nayanthara Shines in MovieVerse Studios’ New Action-Packed Film (Watch Video).

Watch 'Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi' Intro Video:

